Griffin Grill & Pub

Full service bar and food available.

38 Michigan Ave. W

Popular Items

Mozzarella Sticks$7.00
Cherry Coke$2.36
Chicken Strips$10.00
Comes with 2 sides of ranch.
Spicy Balls$7.50
Fiesta Chicken Salad$12.00
K - Chicken Strip$8.00
Chicken Strip Basket$13.50
Full Brew City Fries$5.75
Build Your Burger$7.50

Location

38 Michigan Ave. W

Battle Creek MI

SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

