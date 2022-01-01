Go
  The Hub Bar & Grill - Phoenix

The Hub Bar & Grill - Phoenix

14205 S. 50th St.

Popular Items

Chicken Tenders$12.69
Southern style, double handbattered, extra crispy fried tenderloins. Served with fries
Buffalo Chicken Dip$9.69
Shredded chicken, buffalo sauce, three cheese blend, carrot, celery, onion with tortilla chips, pretzel chips & bread
2lb Smoked$27.99
Award winning house smoked wings
The Classic$10.49
With LTO
Pretzel Basket$10.49
Chipotle queso & beer mustard
1/2 Smoked$10.99
Award winning house smoked wings
1lb Smoked$16.99
Award winning house smoked wings
Hub Mac$14.69
Jumbo spiral noodles in a creamy chipotle cheese sauce with house pulled pork, grilled jalapeños, roasted green chiles, garlic bread crumbs & pico on top
1lb Buffalo$15.99
Traditional buffalo style wings
Basket Fries$2.99

Location

14205 S. 50th St.

Phoenix AZ

Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
