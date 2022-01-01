Go
Toast

Ta Canijo - Plainfield

Your local taco truck!

5951 Theodore Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

TACOS$3.00
ELOTES$4.00
CHURROS$1.59
HORCHATA$2.00
QUESADILLA GRANDE$9.00
Con Carne
BURRITO DINNER$10.00
BURRITO$9.00
TORTA$7.00
CHIPS & SALSA$4.00
TACO DINNER$11.00

Location

5951 Theodore Street

Plainfield IL

Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Backroads Pub and Grill

No reviews yet

The Best Burgers in town! Choose your Burger Design, Bun, Protein (6 different choices) and your side. Also, many other downhome and savory flavors you can enjoy in the comfort of your own home.

Honey Jam Cafe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

KHAOS BREWING

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

AH Management - CB&I

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston