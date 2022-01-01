Go
Toast

Silver Bullet Bar

Everyone's Favorite Hole in the Wall! One of the Region's Best Little Dive Bars.

100 N Main Street

No reviews yet

Location

100 N Main Street

Crown Point IN

Sunday1:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday1:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday1:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday1:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday1:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday1:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday1:00 pm - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Main Street Cafe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

One13North

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Square Roots

No reviews yet

A rustic family friendly gastropub in Crown Point's historic downtown featuring scratch made food, craft beer and specialty cocktails.

Provecho - Latin Provisions

No reviews yet

In Spanish and Latin cultures “Buen Provecho” was a way to wish good eating to family, friends, and neighbors. The ancient phrase means “may this food be good for your health and sit well with you.” It was a cultural way to convey the sincerity of our love through a meal. In that same spirit, Provecho brings a fine dining experience to Crown Point Indiana with a unique mixture of exquisite Latin American and Spanish culinary specialties, paired

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston