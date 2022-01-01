Go
Carp Kitchen & Grocery

4945 A Carpinteria Ave

Popular Items

Californian Philly$17.00
Grilled marinated hanger steak, gruyere cheese, grilled red onion and tomato, chimichurri, lemon garlic aioli, Hoagie Roll
Heirloom Caprese$12.00
Arugula, heirloom tomato, fresh mozzarella, pickled shallot, basil, extra virgin olive oil, balsamic
Arnold Palmer$4.00
A perfect blend of our House Made Lemonade and Cold Brewed Iced Tea which creates the golfers' signature drink!
Hot Chicken Club$16.00
Grilled chicken breast, smoked cheddar, house-made bacon, avocado, pickled red onion, iceberg, lemon garlic aioli, sesame hoagie roll
Baby Beet Salad$14.00
Roasted Beets, Arugula, Goat Cheese, Pickled Red Onion, Toasted Pistachios
Tortilla Soup (Hot Cup)$6.00
Chicken Stock, Tomato Juice, Roma Tomato, Onion, Corn Tortilla, Garlic, Canola Oil, Ancho Chili, Jalapenos, Chipotles Chili, Epazote, Cumin Seed, Salt, Pepper
Zucchini Melt Sandwich$15.00
Marinated zucchini, tomato, red onion, kalamata, havarti cheese, cannellini bean spread, roasted red pepper coulis, Ciabatta
The Godmother$16.00
Salami, prosciutto, capicola, provolone, iceberg, tomato, peperoncini, oregano/basil aioli, Sesame Hoagie Roll
Baked Mac & 3 Cheese$12.00
The New Yorker$18.00

Location

Carpinteria CA

Sunday11:00 am - 6:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 6:30 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 6:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 6:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 6:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 6:30 pm
