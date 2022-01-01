Go
Toast
  • /
  • Austin
  • /
  • Estancia Brazilian Steakhouse

Estancia Brazilian Steakhouse

Estância Brazilian Steakhouse is a full service upscale Brazilian steakhouse that offers prime cuts of beef, chicken, lamb, sausage and seafood options to our guests. The “Estância Experience” indulges our guests in the unique culture of Brazil with the authentic cooking method of Churrasco – authentic fire roasted prime meats on skewers which are carved table-side by our professional Gauchos; enhancing the tenderness of each cut and providing our guests with their desired temperature and portion. This style of preparing meats dates back for generations in Brazil and is kept alive at Estância.

10000 Research Blvd Suite B

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Caeser Salad$12.00
1 serving
Asparagus$6.00
1 lb
Chicken Salad$6.00
1 lb
Mothers Day Children Package$20.00
***3 Course meal - Serves 1 person
Starters: Brazilian Cheese Bread
Meats: Prime Picanha Steak and Chicken Breast wrapped in bacon
Sides: Crispy french fries served with Ketchup sauce, Garlic Mashed potatoes and Mixed fruit salad
Easter Package$34.00
3 Course meal - Serves 1 person
Starter: Brazilian Cheese Bread
Salad: Caesar Salad
Main Course: Prime Picanha Steak and Grilled Butter Shrimp.
Accompaniments: Garlic Mashed Potatoes, Chimichurri Sauce, and Sautéed Vegetable Medley.
Chimichurri sauce$2.00
1 serving
House Salad$12.00
1 serving
Potato Salad$6.00
1 lb
Mothers Day Package$40.00
***3 Course meal - Serves 1 person
Starters: Brazilian Cheese Bread and Crispy Polenta
Meats: Prime Picanha Steak and Grilled Butter Shrimp.
Salads and sides: Wedge Salad served with ranch dressing, Garlic Mashed Potatoes and Chimichurri Sauce.
Garlic Mashed Potatoes$6.00
1 lb
See full menu

Location

10000 Research Blvd Suite B

Austin TX

Sunday10:00 am - 11:30 pm
Monday10:00 am - 11:30 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:30 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:30 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:30 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:30 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Juliet Italian Kitchen at The Arboretum

No reviews yet

Juliet’s ethos is centered on a warm and welcoming atmosphere lending its feeling of home. The elevated interior showcases local art to bring the classics of Italy to the trademarked weirdness of Austin. The outdoor covered patio allows for enjoyable dining alfresco during pleasant and favorable seasons and for parties of all sizes. Juliet is ideal for large celebrations and offers private dining options, family-style catering and restaurant buy-outs to make each event specially tailored to the guest.
Above all, Juliet takes pride in providing a neighborhood dining experience that guests can call home and looks forward to continuing to serve Austinites and their families for years to come.

Baby Acapulco

No reviews yet

Baby Acapulco (Baby A's) is a locally owned and operated Mexican restaurant chain that has been proudly serving Austin for 30 years!

Taco Verde

No reviews yet

Vegan tex mex

Baby Greens

No reviews yet

Austin's original fresh food to go. We serve made-to-order salads and wraps. We also have scratch-made soups, fresh lemonade, and rotating Agua Frescas. Come in and enjoy #shamelessfastfod!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston