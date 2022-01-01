Estancia Brazilian Steakhouse
Estância Brazilian Steakhouse is a full service upscale Brazilian steakhouse that offers prime cuts of beef, chicken, lamb, sausage and seafood options to our guests. The “Estância Experience” indulges our guests in the unique culture of Brazil with the authentic cooking method of Churrasco – authentic fire roasted prime meats on skewers which are carved table-side by our professional Gauchos; enhancing the tenderness of each cut and providing our guests with their desired temperature and portion. This style of preparing meats dates back for generations in Brazil and is kept alive at Estância.
10000 Research Blvd Suite B
Location
Austin TX
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 11:30 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 11:30 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 11:30 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 11:30 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 11:30 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 11:30 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 11:30 pm
