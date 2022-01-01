Go
Visit Magnolia Bakery at The Shops at Hudson Yards to pick up your favorite desserts, all perfectly packaged to enjoy on the go. From cups of banana pudding and slices of red velvet cakes to cups of Bluestone Lane Coffee, the shop has something for everyone.

20 Hudson Yards 4th Floor, Space ru420

Popular Items

Choc/Van Cake Slice to go$6.25
Chocolate Cake with Vanilla Buttercream
Buttercream color and sprinkles chosen by bakery.
Caramel Pecan Cheesecake to go$8.25
Rich vanilla bean cheesecake topped with caramel and toasted pecans, finished with a graham cracker crust.
Lemon Bar to go$3.50
Shortbread cookie crust with a tart lemon filling, covered with powdered sugar.
Red Velvet Banana Pudding Small to go$5.25
Made with layers of vanilla pudding swirled with cream cheese icing, bananas, chocolate shavings, and freshly-baked red velvet cake.
4 ounces
Oatmeal Raisin Cookie to go$2.00
A classic oatmeal cookie made with old fashioned rolled oats and raisins with a hint of cinnamon.
Classic Banana Pudding Medium to go$6.75
Layers of vanilla wafers, fresh bananas and creamy vanilla pudding. 12 ounces.
Blueberry Crisp to go$4.75
A single serving crisp with our blueberry filling baked to perfection with a butter crumb topping.
Billionaire Banana Pudding Medium to go$7.25
This decadent banana pudding is made with layers of vanilla pudding, vanilla wafers, bananas, double fudge brownie bits and caramel.
Classic Banana Pudding Small to go$4.75
Layers of vanilla wafers, fresh bananas and creamy vanilla pudding. 4 ounces.
Magic Bar to go$3.50
Graham cracker crust with chocolate chips, walnuts and coconut baked with sweetened condensed milk
(Sold individually)

