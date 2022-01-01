Go
EMMY SQUARED

Offering quality ingredients and deliciously unique toppings, our signature Detroit-style pizza is marked by its square shape, crispy bottom, fluffy dough, cheesy "frico" crust, and signature sauce stripes. Our famed double-stack burger, the Le Big Matt, was named ‘#1 Best Burger in Nashville’ by The Tennessean and Nashville Lifestyles, voted one of ‘The Best New Burgers In NYC’ by Gothamist, and listed as one of the ‘20 Best Burgers in NYC’ by The Infatuation. The menu also highlights a selection of approachable salads and sandwiches served on pretzel buns.
Gaining critical claim and an ever-growing cult following, we have expanded the Emmy Squared brand with eight locations across New York City, Nashville, Philadelphia, Washington DC, and Louisville and plans to expand nationally. In every neighborhood we join, our team is committed to contributing to the community and practice our company ethos of inclusivity and unparalleled hospitality.

1300 4th St SE

Popular Items

Cheesy Garlic Sticks$10.70
served with spicy tomato sauce
Caesar Salad$13.91
hearts of romaine, anchovy-caesar, sprizolina
Colony$19.80
pepperoni, pickled jalapeños, honey
Family Meal$68.00
Comes with Cheesy Garlic Sticks, Brussels Sprouts Salad, and Caesar Salad PLUS your choice of 3 Pizzas! We cannot accommodate modifications for any items within the Family Meal pack.
Roni Supreme$19.26
pepperoni, Calabrian chiles
Crispy Chicken Crunchers$13.91
sriracha Crystal glaze, cilantro, ranch
Vodka Pizza$14.98
house made vodka sauce, basil, pecorino
Waffle Fries$7.49
seasoned waffle fries
Margherita$19.80
burrata, basil
Classic$14.98
red sauce, mozzarella

1300 4th St SE

WASHINGTON DC

Sunday4:00 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday12:00 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday12:00 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
