Burger Patch - Davis

Nostalgic burgers, fries, shakes, mac and cheese, chicken sandwiches and seasonal specials with all-natural modern ingredients. 100% plant-based, vegan & dairy-free. Gluten-sensitive options available. Indoor and outdoor dining available. Order for fast pickup or delivery by clicking on the "Pickup" option and adjusting to "Delivery" (delivery fee applies).

500 1st Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Birthday Cake Shake ft. Pushkin's$8.49
Our signature homemade creamy shake layered and topped with Pushkin's Bakery gluten-free chocolate cake crumble and frosting with all natural sugar sprinkles. Choose Vanilla, Chocolate or 50/50. For a limited time while supplies last.
Contains: soy, almond and cashew
100% vegan, plant-based, dairy-free and gluten free.
Naked Coffee Patch Float$6.99
Limited edition featuring our creamy homemade Earthquake Shake in either vanilla, chocolate or 50-50, floated over decadent chilled Mexican Mocha coffee, sweetened with condensed coconut milk, brewed locally by Naked Coffee Roasters.
*Contains cashew, soy, almond (shake), coconut, oats and peanuts (coffee). Oats may be manufactured on equipment shared with gluten.
100% vegan, plant-based and dairy-free
Blackberry Patch Shake$7.99
Our homemade seasonal shake layered with all-natural organic blackberry compote made fresh in-house, sweetened with organic agave and topped with our gluten-free crumble and animal cookie! $1 goes to Blackberry Creek Farm Animal Sanctuary through May.
Choose: vanilla, chocolate or 50/50
Contains: cashew, almond and soy (shake).
100% plant-based, vegan, dairy-free & gluten-free
Burger Mac Bowl$10.19
Big bowl of our creamy 3-cheeze blend, mixed in-house, with herbs & spices featuring nostalgic elbow macaroni topped with seasoned grilled Beyond Beef.
*Contains gluten (macaroni), cashew & almond (cheeze)
100% vegan, plant-based & dairy-free
Patch Mac Cup$5.39
Side of our creamy 3-cheeze blend, mixed in-house, with herbs & spices featuring nostalgic elbow macaroni.
*Contains gluten (noodles), cashew and almond (cheese).
100% vegan, plant-based, & dairy-free
Cookie Crumble Shake$8.19
Our signature all-natural dairy-free shakes, sweetened with organic agave and topped with a warm crumbled homemade salted chocolate chip cookie. Choose from real Vanilla Bean, Chocolate or 50/50.
*Contains gluten (cookies), soy, cashew & almond (shake)
100% vegan, plant-based & dairy-free
Root Beer Patch Float$5.49
A classic Root Beer float featuring our homemade Vanilla Bean Shake paired with Maine Root 100% natural craft Root Beer made with fair-trade pure cane sugar.
*Contains cashew, soy and almonds.
100% vegan, plant-based, gluten-free & dairy-free
Earth Quake Shake$6.49
Our signature all-natural frosty plant-based milkshake, made from a blend of cashew, almond and soy milks sweetened with organic agave. Choose from real Vanilla Bean, Chocolate or 50/50.
*Contains almond, cashew & soy (shake)
100% vegan, plant-based, gluten-free & dairy-free
Spicy Tenders Mac Bowl$10.49
Big bowl of our creamy 3-cheeze blend, mixed in-house, with herbs & spices featuring nostalgic elbow macaroni topped with Crispy Beyond Chicken covered in our HOT Scorcher Sauce.
*Contains gluten (noodles, Beyond Chicken), soy (Beyond Chicken), cashew & almond (cheeze).
100% vegan, plant-based, & dairy-free
Crispy Tenders Mac Bowl$10.19
Big bowl of our creamy 3-cheeze blend, mixed in-house, with herbs & spices featuring nostalgic elbow macaroni topped with Crispy Beyond Chicken.
*Contains gluten (noodles, Beyond Chicken), soy (Beyond Chicken), cashew & almond (cheeze)
100% vegan, plant-based & dairy-free
Location

500 1st Street

Davis CA

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
