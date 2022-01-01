Burger Patch - Davis
Nostalgic burgers, fries, shakes, mac and cheese, chicken sandwiches and seasonal specials with all-natural modern ingredients. 100% plant-based, vegan & dairy-free. Gluten-sensitive options available. Indoor and outdoor dining available. Order for fast pickup or delivery by clicking on the "Pickup" option and adjusting to "Delivery" (delivery fee applies).
500 1st Street
Popular Items
Location
500 1st Street
Davis CA
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
