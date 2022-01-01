Burger Patch - Davis

Limited edition featuring our creamy homemade Earthquake Shake in either vanilla, chocolate or 50-50, floated over decadent chilled Mexican Mocha coffee, sweetened with condensed coconut milk, brewed locally by Naked Coffee Roasters.

*Contains cashew, soy, almond (shake), coconut, oats and peanuts (coffee). Oats may be manufactured on equipment shared with gluten.

100% vegan, plant-based and dairy-free

