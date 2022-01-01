Go
Toast

Voodoo Doughnut - Vancouver WA

Bring home Voodoo Doughnut, the foodie-culture doughnut shop that conjured unforgettable, picture-worthy classics like the Bacon Maple Bar, The Memphis Mafia, and the Portland Cream.
Voodoo Doughnut locations can create custom doughnut orders, perform wedding ceremonies and lends you that all-around magic you can't get anywhere else.

8203 Vancouver Mall Drive

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Apple Fritter$3.00
Fried dough with apple chunks and cinnamon covered in a glaze.
Maple Bar$1.75
Raised yeast doughnut with maple frosting on top.
Raised Glazed$1.00
Raised yeast doughnut with glaze.
Bacon Maple Bar$3.50
Raised yeast doughnut with maple frosting and bacon on top!
Voodoo Dozen$17.00
Staff-picked baker's dozen- some classic, some Voodoo crazy. Please note that no modifications can be accommodated.
Old Dirty Bastard$3.00
Raised yeast doughnut with chocolate frosting, chocolate cream-filled cookies, and peanut butter.
Portland Cream$2.25
Raised yeast shell filled with Bavarian cream and topped with chocolate and two eyeballs, representing the vision of the great city of Portland.
Homer$2.00
Raised ring dipped in strawberry flavored frosting and a smattering of round sprinkles.
Voodoo Doll$3.25
Raised yeast doughnut filled with raspberry jelly topped with chocolate frosting and a pretzel stake. Characteristics of Voodoo Dolls are all different.
Oh Captain, My Captain$2.00
Raised yeast doughnut with vanilla frosting and Captain Crunch.

Location

8203 Vancouver Mall Drive

Vancouver WA

Sunday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Spot Bar & Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Victorico Mexican Food - Vancouver

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Grady's Public House

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Kitchen Table Cafe - Orchards

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston