El Toril

Our Family invites you to come to eat with us at El Toril. We serve the best Mexican food in the area. Our super quick and great service tends to make people come back.

1510 Eastern Ave

Popular Items

👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 Family-Size Cheese Dip 16oz$12.00
16 ounces of our signature cheese dip
Pollo Tomas (L) ⭐️$8.49
Strips of grilled chicken topped with cheese dip and served with rice, beans, and tortillas.
Seafood Chimichanga$12.99
Shrimp and crabmeat grilled with tomatoes, onions, and green peppers, then wrapped in a giant flour tortilla and lightly fried. Topped with cheese dip and served with rice, beans, and a guacamole salad.
Pollo Tomas⭐️$12.49
Strips of grilled chicken topped with our signature cheese dip and served with rice, beans, and tortillas.
Small Cheese Dip$3.75
Made from scratch daily using melted-to-perfection White American cheese blended with milk and a pinch of fresh, minced jalapeño.
Shredded Chicken Chimichanga$10.25
Shredded chicken wrapped in a deep-fried flour tortilla topped with cheese dip. Served with rice and guacamole salad.
Chori-Pollo$13.99
Chicken grilled with chorizo, topped with cheese dip. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas.
El Texano ⭐️$15.49
Grilled steak and chicken sautéed with shrimp. Served on a bed of rice, with tortillas, and topped with our signature cheese dip.
👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 Family-Size Chips & Salsa 16oz$6.00
16 ounces of our house salsa with a large bag of chips.
Kids Grilled Cheese Quesadilla$5.75
A grilled cheese quesadilla served with rice and beans.

Location

1510 Eastern Ave

Gallipolis OH

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
