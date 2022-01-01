Go
Wabi Sabi Miami

Authentic Japanese cuisine
for everyone

851 NE 79th St

Popular Items

Miso Soup$5.00
Hotate Nigiri$7.00
Hokkaido Scallop
Salmon Avocado Roll$16.00
Maguro Nigiri$6.00
Yellowfin Tuna
Edamame$5.00
Wabi Sabi Bowl$24.00
Salmon, Tuna, Blue Crab and Shitake Mushroom
Otoro Nigiri$12.00
Fatty Tuna
Sake Nigiri$5.00
Atlantic Salmon
Chutoro Nigiri$12.00
Medium Fatty Tuna
Spicy Tuna Roll$16.00

Location

Miami FL

Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

