  • Rathbun's Curbside BBQ

Rathbun's Curbside BBQ

Saturday Pickups: 7709 Inwood Rd 12 to 4 PM
Mother's Day 5/8/22: 7709 INWOOD RD. 12-4pm
7709 Inwood Road

Popular Items

Holiday Hickory Smoked Colorado Rack of Lamb$125.00
Rathbun Family – Sticky Pig Rub$10.00
Spice Pig Rub
Rathbun Family – Turkey Brine$10.00
Rathbun Family Poultry And Pork Brine
Jalapeño-Cheddar Sausage$16.00
1 link of Wagyu Jalapeño -Cheddar Sausage
Wild Blueberry Lemon Cheesecake$7.00
Rathbun Family – Steak & Chop Garlic Salt$10.00
Rathbun Family BBQ Rub
Lemon Pepper Garlic Salt$10.00
Rathbun Family Lemon Pepper Garlic Salt
Rathbun Family – Spice Rub Set$35.00
Rathbun Family BBQ Rub : One of each Spice Rub
A La Carte Baked Potato Salad$11.00
Chef's Assorted Pickles$6.00
Location

7709 Inwood Road

Dallas TX

Sunday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
Saturday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm
