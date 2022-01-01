Go
Chick’nCone

#SoCluckinGood #chicknconeatl
chicknconeatl.com

780 Memorial Drive

Popular Items

Chick'n Cone Meal$13.79
Crispy fried chicken, tossed in a signature sauce, served in a hand rolled waffle cone! Comes with a side and a drink!
Tender Meal 3 piece$11.49
Chicken Tenders 3 pieces with a side.
Sandwich Meal$12.79
Our Crispy Chicken Sandwich with a side and a drink! Pickles Included
Vanilla Shake$5.89
Water$2.25
Refreshing bottle of water!
Kids Meal$6.89
Tender Meal 4 piece$12.49
Chicken Tenders 4 pieces with a side
Chocolate Shake$5.89
Slushy$2.50
Slushy to Refresh You
Fountian Drink$1.99
Pepsi Products
Location

Atlanta GA

Sunday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
