Wildseed

100% plant based

2000 Union Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

WILDSEED BURGER$17.00
Wildseed burger, mushroom and spinach patty, oven roasted tomatoes, chipotle aioli
NEATBALL MASALA$17.00
Neatball masala, warm super grains, lentil and mushroom neatballs, coconut masala, pickled carrots, tzatziki
PROBIOTIC BOWL$17.00
Probiotic bowl, warm forbidden rice, chard, tamari marinated mushrooms, purple yam, black beans, kimchi, avocado, hemp seeds, green goddess
GREEN FOREST$22.00
chimichurri, mushrooms, broccolini, arugula, lemon, shredded mozzarella, smoked cashew mozzarella, parmesan (cg)
KIDS PASTA$10.00
IMPOSSIBLE BURGER$19.00
Impossible burger, grilled onion, chipotle aioli, tomatoes, gem lettuce
Orecchiette alla pugliese$19.00
broccolini, garlic, chili flake, beyond sausage, parmesan
SAUSAGE PIZZA$23.00
beyond sausage, mushrooms, red onions, marinara, cashew mozzarella, Calabrian chili, basil, parmesan (cg)
Location

2000 Union Street

San Francisco CA

Sunday4:01 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:01 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:01 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:01 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:01 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:01 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:01 am - 3:59 am
