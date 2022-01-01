Go
Toast

JesseJay's Latin Inspired Kitchen

Fresh, delicious Latin inspired food from Puerto Rico, Mexico, Cuba to delight your taste buds.

5471 Muddy Creek Road

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Classic Margarita (Rail) Quart$15.00
32oz quart container, ~5 margaritas. Rail tequila, triple sec, sour mix.
Strawberry Margarita Quart$40.00
32oz quart container, ~5 margaritas.
Classic Margarita Quart$35.00
Spicy Pineapple Margarita Quart$40.00
32oz quart container, ~5 margaritas.
Pineapple Margarita Quart$40.00
32oz quart container, ~5 margaritas.
Fruity Sangria Quart$30.00
32oz quart container, ~5 drinks. Don Q rum, Jack Apple, Moscato wine with fruit purees.
Spicy Classic Margarita Quart$40.00
32oz quart container, ~5 margaritas.
Coconut Margarita Quart$40.00
32oz quart container, ~5 margaritas.
Watermelon Margarita Quart$40.00
32oz quart container, ~5 margaritas.
Rum Punch quart$30.00
32oz quart container. Malibu rum, Don Q Gold, orange juice, pineapple juice, cranberry juice with a splash of grenadine.
See full menu

Location

5471 Muddy Creek Road

Churchton MD

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

South County Cafe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

South County Cafe

No reviews yet

South County Cafe brings back the nostalgia of the food Mom made at home. Fresh ingredients combine decades old recipes with a touch of today's food trends. Take a look at the menu and choose from hand cracked eggs over easy to jumbo lump crabcakes and everything in between. Now featuring an espresso bar and fresh baked pastries.

Anchored Inn - The Boathouse

No reviews yet

Voted Best Orange Crush around!

"Cappys"

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston