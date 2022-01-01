Go
  • Bluemel's Garden and Landscape Center & Blum Coffee Garden

Bluemel's Garden and Landscape Center & Blum Coffee Garden

When it comes to the lawn, garden, and landscape, people know to come to us. Bluemel's offers the highest quality garden and landscape products & services combined with unmatched support. Our goal is to deliver beyond your expectations every time you spend your hard earned dollars with us. Come see for yourself why we're considered by many to be the best garden and landscape center in Southeast Wisconsin.

4930 West Loomis Road

No reviews yet

Popular Items

53235- St. Francis Delivery$90.00
This delivery price is for orders of .5 yard-2.75 yards. Delivery price break applied for orders with 3+ yards of product.
53007- Butler Delivery (M-Sat 9am-3pm)$163.00
This delivery price is for orders of .5 yard-2.75 yards. Delivery price break applied for orders with 3+ yards of product.
Blended Topsoil - $49.99/Yard$49.99
Bulk products are sold in increments of .25 yards. Quantities that include decimals will be adjusted when your order is confirmed. A Bluemel's representative will call to confirm your order and accept payment.
A blend of black soil, peat, aged & composted manure, & sand
-Premium grade soil mix
-Nutrient rich
-Use as top layer for seeding and laying sod.
-Economical choice for planting trees, shrubs, veggies & flowers
White Cedar - $49.99/Yard$49.99
Bulk products are sold in increments of .25 yards. Quantities that include decimals will be adjusted when your order is confirmed. A Bluemel's representative will call to confirm your order and accept payment.
-100% White Cedar
-Distinctive cedar scent
-Rich golden color, lighter than traditional natural wood mulches
-Oils in the cedar act as a natural bug repellant and preservative!
53216- Milwaukee Delivery (M-Sat 9am-3pm)$124.00
This delivery price is for orders of .5 yard-2.75 yards. Delivery price break applied for orders with 3+ yards of product.
Blush Chips - $149.99/Yard$149.99
Bulk products are sold in increments of .25 yards. Quantities that include decimals will be adjusted when your order is confirmed. A Bluemel's representative will call to confirm your order and accept payment.
Hemlock Blend - $49.99/Yard$49.99
Bulk products are sold in increments of .25 yards. Quantities that include decimals will be adjusted when your order is confirmed. A Bluemel's representative will call to confirm your order and accept payment.
-50-50 mix of Hemlock & Pine Bark
-High bark content, nice texture
-Last longer
-Great scent & rich coloration
-Will not affect soil pH
See full menu

Location

4930 West Loomis Road

Greenfield WI

Sunday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

