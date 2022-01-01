Go
Magdalena's Restaurant

A casual restaurant with indoor seating available that serves up Salvadoran cuisine.

6367 Livingston Road

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Frescos
Fresh juices made in-house
One Single Shrimp/Camaron Taco$4.00
A single taco served with lettuce and pico de gallo on a choice of flour or corn tortillas.
Steak/Carne Asada Taco Meal$11.00
Three tacos on choice of flour or handmade corn tortilla. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, rice and beans.
Steak and Cheese$10.00
An 8-inch sub that comes with grilled onions, lettuce, tomato, and mayo
Chicken Tenders With Fries$6.00
4 Tenders + French Fries
Monster Energy Drink$2.50
Create Your Own Taco Meal- Three Tacos$10.00
Three tacos with your choice of protein and on corn tortilla. Served with lettuce and pico de gallo for $8.99 plus tax.
Pasteles De Carne- Orden De Tres$6.75
Fried Plantains$3.00
One Single Steak/Carne Asada Taco$3.50
A single taco served with lettuce and pico de gallo on a choice of flour or corn tortillas
Location

6367 Livingston Road

Oxon Hill MD

Sunday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
