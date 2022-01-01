Go
Toast

The Heights Bar and Grill

The Heights Bar and Grill has been serving up a unique blend of Tex-Mex and Cal-Mex cuisine, local beers and handcrafted cocktails since 1997. We're more than your typical burrito joint. Visit year round and enjoy our famous frozen margaritas on our all-season rooftop bar. Don't forget your appetite- there's so much to enjoy here, and we'd hate for you to run out of room.

2867 Broadway

No reviews yet

Location

2867 Broadway

New York NY

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Dos Toros

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Ellington in the Park

No reviews yet

Beautiful Outdoor location in Riverside Park, offering Take Out & Dine In

Community Food & Juice

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

WU & NUSSBAUM

No reviews yet

Come in and Enjoy

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston