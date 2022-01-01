Go
Barley's Kitchen & Tap

Barley’s offers the best made-from-scratch menu in brew pub history. With hand-cut steaks, sausages made in-house, and fresh features crafted from our own kitchen, Barley’s menu has the perfect portions to compliment your pint! Order curbside, carryout and delivery, or dine in our dining room.

11924 West 119th Street

Popular Items

Don Corleon$14.00
Homemade Italian sausage, marinara, pepperoni & sweet onions.
Buffalo Wrap$13.00
STROUDS SPICY HOT CHICKEN BITES$9.00
Crispy, boneless chicken pieces fried with Stroud’s famous breading. Tossed in mouth sizzling Stroud’s KC Spicy Hot Sauce (don’t worry, it doesn’t linger)! Served with ranch dressing.
KID MAC$5.95
KID TENDER$5.95
Smoked Sharp Cheddar Ale Soup$3.50
Smoky & creamy with a slight kick. Made with Sierra Nevada Pale Ale
SD Whipped Cauliflower$3.00
The Big Barley Burger$14.00
Smoked Club Sandwich$14.00
Stroud’s Chicken Sandwich$15.00

Location

Sunday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Neighborhood Map

