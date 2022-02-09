Go
Toast

Prosecco Italian Osteria

Come in and enjoy!

2505 Anthem Village Dr

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Chicken Parmigiana w Spaghetti Marinara$16.88
Tiramisu$6.50
Baby back pork ribs panini special$14.88
shredded ribs in barbecue sauce, caramelized onions and provolone
Meatball tricolore$8.88
marinara, mozzarella, basil pesto
Build Your Own pasta$14.88
pick pasta and sauce
Roast beef Panini$13.88
provolone, caramelized onions, creamy horse radish
Burrata (ball)$4.50
heirloom caprese$9.88
balsamic reduction
golden crispy calamari$12.88
breaded zucchini, spicy marinara
Pizza San Marco$14.00
prosciutto, artichockes, mozzarella, basil
See full menu

Location

2505 Anthem Village Dr

Henderson NV

Sunday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Rebellion Pizza

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Board & Graze Cheeseboard Boutique

No reviews yet

Custom Cheese and Charcuterie Board Boutique. Custom orders, grab & go, gifts & wine. Opens February 9, 2022

Red Barrel

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

HUMMUS

No reviews yet

Mediterranean inspired eats, elevated. All natural, locally sourced, vibrant, clean eating in a fast-casual, lively setting.
Serving bowls, wraps, and fresh squeezed juices using ingredients prepared daily in small batches for a seasonally inspired, personalized experience to satisfy the individual tastes and dietary needs of our guests.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston