Bistro Du Jour

All-day Parisian bistro featuring fresh-baked pastries, cakes and cookies from Mah-Ze-Dahr Bakery and coffee from La Colombe.

Serving traditional fare like Coq Au Vin, Croque Madame, French Onion Soup, Steak Frites and Duck Confit, as well as an extensive selection of bubbly and an exciting list of cocktails and aperitifs.

Open for Breakfast, Weekend Brunch, Lunch and Dinner.

