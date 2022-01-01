Nazs Halal Food - Ellicott City
Come in and enjoy!
8450 baltimore national pike suite 110
Location
8450 baltimore national pike suite 110
ellicott city MD
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Nora's Kabob & Catering
Come in and enjoy!
La Palapa Grill & Cantina
The Flavor of Mexico in Historic Ellicott City.
Tersiguel's Restaurant
The original farm to table restaurant.
Tersiguel's is located in the heart of Old Ellicott City. Our family owned and operated business has been serving central Maryland and beyond for more than 45 years.
Ellicott Distilling Company
Distillery and Tavern