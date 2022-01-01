Go
Toast
  • /
  • Troy
  • /
  • Pistol Pete's Twisted Taco's

Pistol Pete's Twisted Taco's

Twisted Taco's and Fun

3 Lincoln Center

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Mexican Rice$3.25
Baja Fish$3.75
Corona battered cod, baja sauce, pico, cabbage, avocado.
Guacamole & Chips$7.95
Guacamole & Chips
Chicken Quesadilla$9.75
chicken, onions, green pepper, cheese. Comes with side of sour cream.
Carne Asada$3.25
Grilled steak, cilantro, onion, cotija cheese.3.0
Alligator$4.00
cajun fried alligator, chipotle crema, green onion.
Chipotle Black Bean$3.00
chipotle black beans, pico, cilantro, cotija.
Jerk Chicken$3.00
jerk chicken, pineapple salsa, cabbage.
Shrimp Nachos$10.75
shrimp, chips, queso, black beans, corn, and pico.
Chicken Nachos$9.35
grilled chicken, chips, queso, black beans, corn, and pico.
See full menu

Location

3 Lincoln Center

Troy MO

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

HoneyBadger Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Cuivre River Pizza Co.

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

909 Public House

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Sugarfire Smokehouse

No reviews yet

We’re doing something completely different at Sugarfire. We take the best traditions of the best barbecue cities in the U.S.A. to create a St. Louis-style barbecue that’s all its own. Our award-winning barbeque tantalizes taste buds with baby back ribs, juicy pulled pork, and the best beef brisket in town. And we’re famous for our specials: meaty mashups that defy logic and even gravity. Alongside the classics, we’ve ‘cued up andouille, artichokes, cheese curds, mushrooms, and more.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston