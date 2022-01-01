Go
Toast

La Mo Restaurant

La Mo Restaurant is a Latin-inspired California Bistro with seasonally driven menus featuring many local vendors and farmers, tucked away in a beautiful courtyard setting. We pride ourselves in serving dishes that are always made from scratch with the highest quality ingredients. Guests can sip on fabulous espresso beverages from our coffee shop or choose one of our ever-changing, scratch cocktails while enjoying their meal. Honest, healthy food & beverage, served with love and care is our goal.

310 E Main St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Enchiladas ala Plancha$14.50
Two grilled, cotija cheese & Guajillo sauce enchiladas. Topped with cabbage, tomato, crema, cotija and guacamole. Served with your choice of side.
Kids Egg w/ Side$5.00
Machaca$16.00
Fingerling Potato Hash$15.25
Chilaquiles$16.50
Sauteed tortilla strips in salsa (creamy red or roasted tomatillo) with two eggs, onion, avocado, cotija & crema. Served with your choice of side.
Large Juice/Milk$3.00
Huevos con Tamal$15.50
Latin Benedict$16.25
Buttered torta roll topped with sauteed greens, two poached pastered eggs, bacon, our fabulous wedding sauce & cotija cheese. Served with your choice of side.
Huevos Con Chorizo y Nopales$15.00
Dos Huevos$10.50
Eggs your way served with your choice of side and toast or tortillas.
See full menu

Location

310 E Main St

Turlock CA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Loza Wine & Crepes

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

La Mo Cafe

No reviews yet

We have a welcoming atmosphere for you and your loved ones to enjoy delicious, fresh food, craft cocktails and specialty coffee. Please take your time and enjoy!

Kaitlyn and Ashlee's Kitchen

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

My Garden Cafe

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston