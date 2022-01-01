The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill
Authentic Greek Recipes served in a friendly fast casual format that provides a satisfying customer experience.
Come in and enjoy!
60 Shops Blvd
Popular Items
Location
60 Shops Blvd
St Johns FL
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Clean Juice
Clean Juice serves USDA certified organic juices, smoothies, bowls, and bites. Clean Juice is a truly healthy, on the go option. Stop by your local Clean Juice and see the difference healthy makes!
Taps Bar & Grill
Barney's vision for Taps is simple: Give our guests good food and good service and they'll come back.
We want to take traditional bar food and make it better: Fresh ingredients (not frozen), sauces/salad dressings made from scratch, everything made to order. It may take a little longer and cost a little more, but we believe you will taste the difference.
Locally owned by a proud US Navy veteran.
We are very involved in supporting local charities and kids' sports.
We want to be the place to go to hang out with friends and family until you feel like we are part of your family.
Thank you for supporting us.
Tikka Bowls and Tacos
Come in and enjoy!
Whites Dreamette
Come in and enjoy!