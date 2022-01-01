Go
The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill

Authentic Greek Recipes served in a friendly fast casual format that provides a satisfying customer experience.
60 Shops Blvd

Popular Items

Dolmades$5.95
Six Stuffed Grape Leaves with Rice and Fresh Herbs. Served Chilled
Tirokafteri$4.50
Creamy Greek Feta with Spicy Roasted Peppers Served with Pita
Avgolemono Soup$3.95
Traditional Greek Chicken and Lemon Soup Served with Pita
Athenian Burger$7.95
Half Pound Grilled Certified Angus Beef with Chopped Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Tzatziki and Feta
Melitzanosalata$3.95
Roasted Eggplant Puree with Garlic, Olive Oil and Lemon Juice Served with Pita
Four Dip Combo$11.95
Choice of Dips and Four Warm Pitas
Spanakopita$3.95
Spinach and Feta Cheese in a Flaky Puff Pastry
Great Greek Gyro$7.95
BEEF/LAMB OR GRILLED CHICKEN
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Tzatziki and Feta
Great Greek Gyro -Chicken$7.95
BEEF/LAMB OR GRILLED CHICKEN
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Tzatziki and Feta
Location

60 Shops Blvd

St Johns FL

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
