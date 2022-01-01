Go
Dive Bar and Grille - Wexford

12017 Perry Highway

Popular Items

Turkey Cobb Wrap$12.00
shaved turkey / bacon / avocado / romaine / tomato / smoked cheddar / chipotle aioli
Hometown Salad$16.00
mixed greens / hanger steak or grilled chicken / tomato / red onion / smoked cheddar / fresh cut fries
Bar Wings$13.00
Thai Chicken Wrap$11.50
grilled chicken / mixed greens / pickled asian veg / scallion / wonton strips / thai chili sauce
Ahi Tuna Wrap$14.00
sesame crusted tuna / cucumber / avocado / pickled asian veg / mixed greens / ginger dressing / wasabi aioli / wonton strips
Chicken Poppers$9.00
Reuben Egg Rolls$11.00
corned beef / swiss / sauerkraut / 1000 island
Cheesesteak$12.00
shaved steak / grilled onions, peppers & shrooms / beer cheese
Turkey Gouda Melt$12.00
shaved turkey / bacon / smoked gouda / shrooms / romaine / tomato / sundried tomato aioli
Side Fresh Cut Fries$3.00

Location

Wexford PA

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
