Chick'n Cone - San Marcos

1158 West San Marcos Boulevard suit 103

Popular Items

Chick’nTenders 3 PC Meal$12.49
Individual chopped up Fried chicken tenders. Choose your favorite sauce(s) and quantity!
Waffle Crunch Shake$5.19
Chick’nTenders 4 PC Meal$13.49
Individual chopped up Fried chicken tenders. Choose your favorite sauce(s) and quantity!
Caj'nFries$3.99
Famous Cajun Fries!
Caj'nCorn
Chick'nCone Meal$15.49
Chick'nCone, Fries and Drink... Add creamy Mac'nCheese to your Cone to make it even more delicious!!
Chick’nSandwich Meal$14.49
Chick'nSandwich, Fries and Drink... Add creamy Mac'nCheese to your sandwich to make it even more delicious!!
Kids Box$8.49
Mac'nCheese
Chick’nCone$11.99
Crispy Fried chicken tossed with your favorite sauce and served in a fresh, hand rolled waffle cone! It's truly #SoCluckinGood

1158 West San Marcos Boulevard suit 103

San Marcos CA

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
