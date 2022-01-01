Go
The Coffee Break

If you’re looking for the perfect cup of joe to go with your slice of cappuccino cake, hungry for a loaded omelet, interested in a delicious lunch, or wanting to have your special event catered, then our small café in Shelbyville, TN may be exactly what you need.

121 Public Sq

Pancake$2.49
3 Egg Veggie Omelet$6.09
Comes with 3 Veggies & a Side of Bread
Biscuit & Gravy$1.99
1 Biscuit with Sausage Gravy
Eggs Benedict Special$7.99
English Muffin, Canadian Bacon, Poached Eggs, Hollandaise Sauce, with Fruit Cup or Hash Browns, & A Drink

Shelbyville TN

SundayClosed
Monday6:30 am - 1:55 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 1:55 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 1:55 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 1:55 pm
Friday6:30 am - 1:55 pm
Saturday6:30 am - 1:55 pm
