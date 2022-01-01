Go
Raduno - Brick Oven & Barroom

Local, from scratch Italian inspired fare, served in a hip & casual environment. Located in the historic SoMa neighborhood of Little Rock, Arkansas.

1318 S Main Street

Popular Items

CAESAR$10.00
romaine, parmesan, chili flake, crouton, tossed
KID'S PIZZA$9.00
pizza
PEPPERONI$16.00
pomodoro, pepperoni, mozzarella, parmesan, herbs
TOMATO BASIL SOUP$4.00
parmesan, balsamic glaze, house made croutons, spice
SALSICCIA$16.00
pomodoro, fennel sausage, peppadew, mozzarella, parmesan, herbs
CHICKEN PARMESAN SANDWICH$16.00
fried chicken, marinara, mozzarella, pesto, basil, parmesan, focaccia
CHICKEN PARMESAN$17.00
spaghetti, fried chicken, marinara, mozzarella, parmesan, herbs
FETTUCCINE ALFREDO$17.00
fettuccine, alfredo, parmesan, herbs, lemon, pepper
SPICY HONEY & SOPRESSATA$20.00
olive oil, spiced salami, mozzarella, tomato, spicy honey, crisped basil, chili flake
CROQUE MADAME$14.00
ham, asiago mornay sauce, sunny side egg, on focaccia

1318 S Main Street

Little Rock AR

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
