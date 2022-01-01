Go
O'Briens Deli & Burgers

We proudly serve premium sandwiches, wraps and burgers. We can't wait to see you!

1200 E Paris St SE Ste 3

Popular Items

Rachel Reuben$15.00
Corned Beef, thousand island, swiss cheese and our house made slaw on marble rye with chips and pickle spear
Honest Peach Tea$3.00
Fountain Soda$2.75
Coke$3.00
Caffeine Free Diet Coke$3.00
Reuben O’Brien$15.00
Corned Beef, fresh sauerkraut, swiss cheese & thousand island on marble rye.
All sandwiches are grilled and served with chips & a pickle.
Dunkin Iced Coffee Vanilla$3.00
Coke Zero$3.00
SmartWater$3.00
Diet Coke$3.00
Location

1200 E Paris St SE Ste 3

Grand Rapids MI

SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 3:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
