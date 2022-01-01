Go
Toast

Daikokuya - Little Tokyo

Daikokuya Opened its first location in Los Angeles in 2002,
One of the first ramen bars in the scene of LA, Daikokuya has since expanded into multiple spots beyond its original location of Little Tokyo. Tonkotsu broth is Our signature due to its delicious umami flavor, and Ramen is made with custom noodles that incorporate our signature broth and the perfect mix of toppings.
We have locations in Little Tokyo, El Monte, Sawtelle, and Monterey Park.

327 E 1st St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Extra Tofu$1.50
Extra Dried Seweed$1.25
Extra Green Onion$1.25
Extra Chicken Brest Chashu$3.50
Spicy Miso Bomb$1.50
Extra Bamboo Shoot$1.75
Extra Corn$1.25
Extra Chashu Pork$3.95
Extra Noodle$2.75
Extra Bean Sprout$0.75
See full menu

Location

327 E 1st St

Los Angeles CA

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Yunomi Handroll

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Shin-Sen-Gumi Hakata Ramen

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Loqui

No reviews yet

Honest Mexican food.

De la Nonna and Bar Enzo

No reviews yet

Roman style, farmers market inspired pizza and a Italian influenced cocktail bar and disco.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston