Greenline Salads

1002 Van Buren Avenue

Popular Items

CREATE YOUR OWN SALAD$5.00
Greens and Choice of Dressing
COOKIE$1.00
ASIAN SHRIMP SALAD$10.00
Chopped Romaine, Shrimp, Tomatoes, Avocado, Edamame, Suggested Dressing: Carrot Ginger Vinaigrette
STEAKHOUSE SALAD$11.50
Chopped Romaine, Grilled Steak, Carrots, Tomatoes, Homemade Croutons, Suggested Dressing: Blue Cheese
HEALTH NUT SALAD$10.50
Baby Spinach, Tempeh, Feta, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Avocado, Walnuts, Suggested Dressing: Lime Cilantro Vinaigrette
FOUNTAIN DRINK$1.75
CREATE YOUR OWN WRAP$5.00
Greens, Honey Wheat Tortilla and choice of dressing
CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD$9.50
Chopped Romaine, Baked Chicken, Parmesan, Tomatoes, Homemade Croutons, Suggested Dressing: Caesar
SUPERFOOD SALAD$10.00
Shredded Kale, Quinoa, Goat Cheese, Broccoli, Avocado, Almonds, Suggested Dressing: Cumin Vinaigrette
MEDITERRANEAN SALAD$8.00
Mixed Greens, Feta, Tomatoes, Red Onion, Cucumbers, Kalamata Olives, Suggested Dressing Balsamic Vinaigrette

Location

Oxford MS

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
