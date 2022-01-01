Go
Chicago Avenue Hot Dogs

Fast Casual

15922 Eldorado Parkway #700

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Jumbo Hot Dog$5.89
Chicago-style hot dog (just bigger) includes mustard, relish, celery salt, freshly chopped onions, sliced red tomatoes, kosher pickle, and sport peppers piled onto a steamed poppy seed bun
Fries$3.19
Large order of crinkle cut fries.
Chargrilled Polish Sausage$6.35
Char-grilled polish sausage, made like our Chicago-style hot dog, includes mustard, celery salt, freshly chopped onions, sliced red ripe tomatoes, kosher pickle, and sport peppers piled onto a steamed poppy seed bun.
Chicken Tenders 4 piece$5.98
4 deep fried chicken tenders
Location

15922 Eldorado Parkway #700

Frisco TX

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
