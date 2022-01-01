Go
Toast

Jamie’s Place

Come in and enjoy!

300 S. Market

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Waffle Fries$2.49
Season Waffle Fries
Biscuits and Gravy Platter$8.99
Full order of Biscuits & Gravy, 2 Sausage Patties, 2 Eggs & Hash Browns
Hash Browns
Breakfast Sandwich$3.29
Bacon
French Dip$7.99
Beef Philly Meat on a white hoagie with Swiss Cheese and Au Jus
Soda
Coke Products
Chicken Strip Basket$8.29
4 Chicken Strips with Waffle Fries (Can sub the Fries), Texas Toast and Dipping Sauce
Biscuits & Gravy
Biscuits Covered in Sausage Gravy
Breaded Chicken Wrap$4.59
Breaded Chicken wrapped up in tortilla w/ shredded cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and small ranch on the side.

Location

300 S. Market

Holden MO

Sunday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Blackadder Two

No reviews yet

Locally grown & locally sourced, fresh ingredients in a true farm to table dining experience that everyone will enjoy. We keep dietary restrictions close in mind and offer a wide array of gluten free, vegan and vegetarian options as well as dishes for the hungry meat eater.

Raging Bull Steakhouse

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

ZYDECO'S

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Central Missouri Speedway Pub 13

No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston