Mana Thai

Comfort Food, Thai Style

Popular Items

Pineapple Fried Rice$14.99
Fried rice with egg, pineapple, cashews, raisins, bell peppers, and onions with your choice of protein
Pad Woon Sen$14.99
Rice vermicelli (Glass Noodles) stir-fried with mushrooms, tomatoes, cabbage, and onion
Rad Na$15.99
Made with stir-fried wide rice noodles garlic, and gailan. The dish is then covered in a Thai style gravy.
Khao Soi$15.99
A mild curry with wonton noodles garnished with red onions, pickled mustard greens, bean beans, chili, and choice of protein
Basil Fried RIce$14.99
Fried rice with egg, Thai Basil, bell peppers, broccoli, yellow and green onion, and choice of protein
Pad Thai$14.99
Thai rice noodles stir fried with egg, bean sprouts, shredded carrots, green onions, ground peanut, and your choice of protein
Pad Sriracha$14.99
Sriracha lovers rejoice! Sriracha and our stir-fry sauce wuth cabbage, tomato, broccoli and gailan.
Olive Fried Rice$14.99
Fried rice with egg, black olives, cashews, onions, choice of protein
Panang Curry$14.99
Curry with coconut milk, broccoli, bell peppers, Thai basil, green beans, and carrots.
Fried Banana Roll with Honey$6.99
Sweetened banana wrapped in spring rolls paper, deep-fried and served with honey

Location

510 Third Ave

Longmont CO

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
