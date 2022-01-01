Ken Stewart’s Lodge & Trebelle
Come in and enjoy!
1911 N Cleveland Massillon Rd
Location
1911 N Cleveland Massillon Rd
Bath OH
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Pint and Pie Works
Come in and enjoy!
Musketeers Bar & Grill
We are a friendly, sports-loving bar and grill in the heart of Richfield, Ohio.
We offer Online Ordering!
Full Service Catering & Event planning!
(330) 659-4111 or (330) 659-4114
Robeks
Robeks Evaluation Lab
Aladdin's Eatery
Aladdin's Eatery