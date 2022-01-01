Go
  • Blue Island Oyster Bar - Lone Tree

In collaboration with Blue Island Shellfish Farms in Long Island, NY, and a commitment to high-quality seafood, Shucking Good Hospitality brings to you a second location in Lone Tree, CO!
Blue Island Oyster Bar & Seafood is where Colorado meets coastal culture. We invite you to join us for ”dock-to-dish” dining at it’s best.

10008 Commons Street ste 100

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Crispy Fish Sandwich$17.00
Cracker Crusted Atlantic Cod, Bibb Lettuce, Tomato, Dill Tartar Sauce
Ceasar$11.50
House Made Dressing
Clam Fritter (1 each)$2.00
Cracker Crusted Fish & Chips Lunch$20.00
Malt Vinegar Tartar Sauce, Shoestring Fries, House Made Cole Slaw
Clam Chowder
Sea Clam Fritters, Apple Smoked Bacon
Fish Taco$6.00
Louie Sauce, Slaw, Acocado
Dynamite Shrimp Taco$6.00
Wasabi Slaw
Clam Chowder- TOGO QUART$20.00
Heat and Serve at Home
Maine Lobster Mac & Cheese Lunch$19.00
White Cheddar Mornay, Fresh Chive, Ritz Cracker Crumb
Signature Lobster Roll$36.00
New England or Connecticut Style, Served with Shoestring Fries

Location

Lone Tree CO

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

