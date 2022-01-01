Go
Tiger House

155 Fountains Way Building 9

No reviews yet

Popular Items

White Rice$2.50
Hibachi Tofu 铁板豆腐$12.95
All Hibachi entrees comes with broccoli / onion / mushroom / carrot / zucchini/ white rice and a meat of your choice
Hibachi Filet Mignon 铁板菲利牛$22.95
All Hibachi entrees comes with broccoli, onion, mushroom, carrot, zucchini, white rice and a meat of your choice
Hibachi Chicken 铁板鸡$13.95
All Hibachi entrees comes with broccoli, onion, mushroom, carrot, zucchini, white rice and a meat of your choice
Tropical Sunshine - 缤纷水果茶$6.95
Orange, strawberry, lemon, blueberry, passion fruit with green tea base.
Hibachi Vegetable 铁板菜$10.95
All Hibachi entrees comes with broccoli, onion, mushroom, carrot, zucchini, white rice and a meat of your choice
Hibachi Shrimp 铁板虾$15.95
All Hibachi entrees comes with broccoli, onion, mushroom, carrot, zucchini, white rice and a meat of your choice
Hibachi Scallop 铁板干贝$17.95
All Hibachi entrees comes with broccoli, onion, mushroom, carrot, zucchini, white rice and a meat of your choice
Tiger Galaxy - 星空冰冰乐$6.95
Orange, Strawberry, lemon, pineapple with green tea base and top layer butterfly flower tea.
Passion Kumquat - 金桔百香果茶$6.95
Location

St. Johns FL

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
