Go
Toast
  • /
  • Boston
  • /
  • Pavement Coffeehouse | Newbury St.

Pavement Coffeehouse | Newbury St.

Our love of coffee, bagels, and Back Bay brownstones is perfectly combined on our front patio where you can kick back and people watch on one of Boston’s most classic and noteworthy streets. It’s charming, we promise.

286 Newbury Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Turkey Sandwich$9.50
turkey, applewood smoked bacon, garlic & chive cream cheese, romaine, tomato, on a bagel
Zaperoco - Tolima, Colombia$16.99
Vegan Tequila Sunrise$9.50
Sunrise$7.75
applewood smoked bacon, eggs*, sharp cheddar on a lightly toasted bagel *contains dairy
BLT$7.50
applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, garlic & herbed aioli, on a bagel
Chocolate Croissant$4.00
Rathskeller Blend$15.99
Presto! Pesto!$9.50
eggs*, sharp cheddar, avocado, & sun dried tomato pesto on a bagel *contains dairy
The Fix$9.50
sausage, eggs*, smoked gouda, pepper jam, on a biscuit *contains dairy
Tequila Sunrise$9.00
applewood smoked bacon, eggs*, spicy diablo cream cheese*, pico de gallo, on a bagel *contains dairy
See full menu

Location

286 Newbury Street

Boston MA

Sunday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Beantown Pho and Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Anna's Taqueria

No reviews yet

Satisfy your cravings for real Mexican flavor with any one of our delicious options. Build your own perfectly rolled burrito, find out what makes our tacos famous, eat your heart out with a hearty quesadilla, or skip the perfectly warmed tortilla (gasp!) and throw it all in a bowl or on top of a salad.

Bailey & Sage- Copley

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy! Artisan Sandwiches, Creative Chopped Salads and Inspired Wok Bowls

Cafe Landwer - Boylston

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston