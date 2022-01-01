Go
Toast
  • /
  • Miami
  • /
  • Coppola's Bistro Ristorante

Coppola's Bistro Ristorante

Set in the lovely Miami, Florida. We offer a carefully composed menu ranging from favorites such as salads and pasta to specialty dishes like steak, fish and veal. Our food is freshly cooked to order by a team of experienced chefs and brought to you at extremely affordable prices. We pride ourselves on our customer service and our many returning customers are a great recommendation in itself. Our caring team of staff will do their best to ensure that your Italian experience is nothing other than a delightful one.

7317 sw 107 ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Ravioli di Pera$23.95
Homemade ravioli filled with pears in a butter sage sauce.
Lasagna alla Bolognese$19.95
Homemade traditional meat lasagna.
Spaghetti e Polpette$25.95
Pasta sauteed with classic meatballs in a marinara sauce.
Spaghetti alla Carbonara$21.95
Homemade pasta in a cream with bacon, onion, parsley, and parmigiana cheese.
Fettuccine Alfredo$16.95
Fresh fettuccine with cream and parmesan cheese.
Pollo alla Parmigiana$24.95
Breaded chicken breast topped with marinaraand mozzarella cheese
Gnocchi$19.95
Homemade potato dumplings.
Calamari Fritti$14.95
Fried calamari rings, and Julienne zucchini with marinara sauce.
Tagliatte della Nonna$25.95
Homemade fettuccine pasta sauteed withhomemade meat sauce and mushrooms.
Carpaccio di Carne$16.95
Thin slices of marinated raw meat served with baby arugula. Mushroom caper sundried tomatoes, and truffle oil dressing.

Location

7317 sw 107 ave

Miami FL

Sunday12:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday12:00 am - 12:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 am - 12:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 am - 12:00 pm
Thursday12:00 am - 12:00 pm
Friday12:00 am - 12:00 pm
Saturday12:00 am - 12:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Pollo Loco

No reviews yet

Peruvian Roasted Chicken
Come in and enjoy!

Machupicchu Peruvian Cuisine

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!
NOW YOU CAN ORDER OUR FOOD IN WWW.MACHUPICCHURESTAURANT.COM

Sports Grill

No reviews yet

Welcome to Sports Grill, home of Miami’s Best Chicken Wings! For over 30 years, Sports Grill has satisfied local appetites with reasonably priced cuisine, served in a relaxed and welcoming atmosphere. Whether you’re an avid sports fan coming to cheer your favorite team or just stopping by to enjoy some old favorites, we promise that our delicious menu and friendly staff will provide you with a dining experience you won’t forget!

The Melting Pot

No reviews yet

The Melting Pot invites you to enjoy more than a meal. We invite conversation, laughter, and coming together over artisan cheeses, fresh salads, savory entrees, and indulgent desserts.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston