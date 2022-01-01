Beefie Boys
The North Shore’s First Mobile Roast Beef Food Truck! Come have a 3 way with us!
192 State St, Newburyport, MA 01950
Location
Newburyport MA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
