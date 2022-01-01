Taco Tank - Iron District
Mexican-American taco shop serving traditional flavors with an elevated twist!
1599 Iron St, Unit 2
Popular Items
Location
1599 Iron St, Unit 2
North Kansas City MO
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Thaiger
Come in and enjoy!
Hawaiian Bros
At Hawaiian Bros. we serve traditional plate lunch which includes two scoops of rice, one scoop of macaroni salad, and your choice of an entree.
Chappell's Restaurant & Sports Museum
Feel surrounded by sports legends of the past only at
Chappell's Restaurant & Sports Museum.
Classic Blends Cigar and Coffee Lounge
Come in and enjoy!