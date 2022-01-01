Go
Taco Tank - Iron District

Mexican-American taco shop serving traditional flavors with an elevated twist!

1599 Iron St, Unit 2

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Topo Chico$3.00
Sparkling mineral water
Mexican Coke$3.00
Carnitas (3)$11.00
Three corn tortilla tacos with pork carnitas, pico de gallo, garlic crema and cilantro
Chorizo (3)$11.00
Three corn tortilla tacos with house-made pork chorizo, pickled red onions, queso fresco, jalapeno salsa and cilantro.
Tank Sticker$1.00
Fanta - Orange$3.00
Mix & Match$12.00
Choose any combination of 3 tacos: Carnitas (with pico and garlic crema), Chorizo (with queso fresco, pickled red onions, and jalapeño salsa) or Chicken Tinga (with citrus mayo and red cabbage), all topped with cilantro.
NOTE: you can choose two of the same and one different, they don’t all have to be different.
Chicken Tinga (3)$11.00
Three corn tortilla tacos with grilled chihuahua cheese, braised chicken, citrus-chile aioli, shredded cabbage and cilantro.
Churros$8.00
A classic Mexican-American dessert! Fried dough dusted in cinnamon sugar and served with warm caramel sauce. NOTE: this is NOT gluten free, and is fried in a separate, gluten-specific fryer.
Esquites$5.00
Street corn in a cup! Roasted corn, Tank Sauce, cotija cheese, chile and lime.
Location

North Kansas City MO

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
