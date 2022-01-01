Papa Kurt's
Papa Kurt's is takeout restaurant centered on local comfort: homestyle charburgers, teri, ahi, and venison
808 Sheridan Street
Honolulu HI
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
