Papa Kurt's

Papa Kurt's is takeout restaurant centered on local comfort: homestyle charburgers, teri, ahi, and venison

808 Sheridan Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Cheeseburger$8.00
Homestyle charburger with grilled onions, American cheese, and house sauce
Fries$4.00
Crispy crinkle cut fries with ketchup
Venison Burger$9.50
Marinated Molokai venison with caramelized onions, maze tare, and house sauce.
Won Ton Min$14.00
Teri Sauce$1.00
Homemade Maze Tare (sweetened soy)
Umma's Cucumber Kim Chee$2.00
Saimin$11.00
Ahi Burger$10.00
Seared local Ahi patty, with carrot and cabbage slaw, crispy won ton chip, maze tare and spicy aioli
Tuna Spaghetti Mac$2.00
House Sauce$1.00
Papa Kurt's Burger Sauce

Location

Honolulu HI

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

