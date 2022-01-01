Go
Vicious Fishes - Fuquay

Brewery gastropub combining craft beer, fresh bar food and signature cocktails

132 S. Fuquay Avenue

Popular Items

Classic French Toast$12.45
Three thick slices of Texas Toast in our rich egg batter. Served with fresh fruit and your choice of sausage or Applewood Smoked bacon.
Salmon only$9.00
Kahlua Mousse Cake$7.00
Vicious Breakfast$14.95
Three eggs any style, Belgian Liege waffle, biscuit & gravy, Applewood Smoked Bacon, sausage, potato hash, and served with fresh fruit.
Breakfast Platter$11.95
Three eggs, any style, with your choice of sausage or Applewood Smoked bacon, potato hash, fresh fruit, and choice of biscuits or toast.
Vicious Fish & Chips$16.95
Crispy fried haddock, house fries, and southern slaw. Served with malted tartar sauce. Note: you can only sub another side for fries.
First Mate Mussels$13.95
One pound of P.E.I. mussels steamed in craft beer, garlic, cream and smoked Gouda. Served with toasted crostini
Veggie Omelette$12.95
Three egg omelette with spinach, mushrooms, onions, peppers, tomatoes. Brie cheese, and your choice of biscuits or toast. Served with fresh fruit.
Biscuits & Sausage Gravy$13.95
Two fluffy buttermilk biscuits in sausage gravy, served with three eggs (any style), and fresh fruit.
Cup of Soup Du Jour$4.50
Fresh soup of the day in a cup
132 S. Fuquay Avenue

Fuquay-Varina NC

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
