The Place 2 Be - Springfield
Open today 7:00 AM - 5:00 PM
1000 Hall of Fame Avenue
Springfield, MA 01105
Menu
Popular Items
golden jumbo belgian waffle, topped with our famous bone in finger lickin’ southern fried chicken to make a sweet & savory breakfast masterpiece
short stack (2 pieces)
full stack (3 pieces)
grilled chicken breast topped with a kale pesto sauce, mozzarella cheese, tomatoes, sautéed onions, and roasted peppers on Italian bread. Served with choice of French fries or a garden salad
served with choice of french fries or a garden salad
Crispy buffalo chicken, lettuce, tomato, jalapeños and cheddar served with choice of french fries or a garden salad
Red Wine pureed with raspberries, blueberries, & Strawberries frozen into a berry boozy slushy
Brunch Box Options
Honey Battered Southern Fried Chicken, choice of Belgian Waffle, Challah French Toast, or Pancakes, & Choice of two side pieces Feeds: 4-6 People
Coffee
A one-to-one combination of fresh-brewed coffee and steamed milk
Espresso shots topped with cold water then served over ice
Rich Shots of Perkatory Coffee Espresso with Steamed Milk & topped with a thin layer of foamed milk
Rich Shots of Perkatory Coffee Espresso & Chilled Milk
Seasonals
Espresso layered with notes of sweet honey and calming lavender flavor. Topped with honey drizzle and graham cracker crumble
Rich espresso and steamed milk with notes of maple syrup, walnut and brown butter. Topped with Caramel and Walnuts
Tea
Smooth and creamy matcha sweetened just right and served with steamed milk.
Black tea infused with cinnamon, clove, and other warming spices are combined with milk and ice for the perfect balance of sweet and spicy
Black tea infused with cinnamon, clove and other warming spices is combined with steamed milk and topped with foam for the perfect balance of sweet and spicy
Smooth and creamy matcha sweetened just right and served with steamed milk.
Eggs 4 Dayz
tomatoes, peppers, onions | | *Vegetarian | *Gluten free without toast
grilled chicken, tomato, onion, avocado, and cheddar cheese | | * Gluten free without toast
spinach, feta, kalamata olives, and tomato | | *Vegetarian | * Gluten free without toast
Crispy scoop potatoes, cheese sauce, sunny side egg and bacon and sausage
ham, peppers, & onions | | * Gluten free without toast
served with choice of home fries or a cup of fruit and choice of toast | | *GF without toast
add ins & ons: bacon, sausage, ham, italian sausage, chicken, rib eye steak. american, chedder, mozzerella or feta cheese. brocolli, tomatoes, peppers, onions | | *GF without toast
3-egg omelette with shaved steak, sauteed onions, cheddar cheese. | | * Gluten free without toast
tomato, basil pesto, & mozzarella | | *Vegetarian | * Gluten free without toast
12 oz prime rib eye - crispy scoop potatoes - 2 sunny side ups eggs -sriracha ranch sauce
Bennys
two poached eggs over Canadian bacon, served on an english muffin with hollandaise sauce, with choice of home fries or a cup of fruit
Unique "benny" with bacon waffle, fried chicken and buffalo hollandaise sauce, a little kick!
two poached eggs over spinach feta and Kalamata olives served on an english muffin with hollandaise sauce, with choice of home fries or a cup of fruit | | *Vegetarian
WAP
full stack (3 pieces)
golden jumbo belgian waffle, topped with our famous bone in finger lickin’ southern fried chicken to make a sweet & savory breakfast masterpiece
5 pancakes - caramelized peaches - vanilla sauce - whipped cream and powder sugar
Some things are better... jumbo
chopped fresh apples mixed into buttermilk cinnamon batter, topped with powdered sugar, cinnamon, whipped cream and fresh apples
jumbo belgian waffle
A bacon jumbo waffle , chicken tenders - drizzled with hot honey -topped with arugula and pickled onions - powder sugar
short stack (2 pieces)
Carbs
short stack (2 pieces)
Our signature baked challa bread encrusted with fruity peoples and seared to perfection, served with our butter cream frosting, white chocolate and raspberry drizzle, and lollipops!
two challah french toast stuffed with choice of cream cheese or nutella filling and topped with powdered sugar, choice of strawberries or blueberries and whipped cream
Our signature fresh baked challah bread, dusted with cinnamon sugar, topped with a delicious churro, butter cream, white & milk chocolate drizzle & dulce de leche drizzle.
full stack (3 pieces)
Oatmeal Partfaits
whole grain oatmeal, toppings: chocolate chips, m&ms, blue berries, strawberries, bananas, raisins
Breakfast Sandwiches Burritos Quesadillas
eggs, sausage, bacon, onion, jalapeño, & cheddar cheese
Get it your way: choice of cheese, protein, veggies & side.
Grilled rib eye steak, caramelized onions and peppers - crimini mushrooms - fried egg sriracha mayo
eggs, grilled chicken, tomato, onion, avocado, cheddar
Get Toasted
Two slices of toasted Italian bread and spread with 1/2 ripe, Fresh California Avocado sliced. Topped with Bacon and Two over easy egg.
Side Pieces Breakfast
Snacks
Crispy curly fries, bacon, melted cheddar
Salads
Romaine lettuce, cherry tomato, red onion, cucumber, kalamata olives, crumbled feta add gyro meat for additional cost | | *Gluten Free
Crispy buffalo chicken, lettuce, cucumbers, tomato, red onions, crumbled feta
Burgers
american cheese, sunny side egg, avocado, lettuce, tomato, & onion, topped with more avocado
Build Your Own Masterpiece
cheddar cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, & onion, topped with even more bacon
Melts
buttered white bread grilled with thick slices of American cheese.
grilled chicken breast topped with a kale pesto sauce, mozzarella cheese, tomatoes, sautéed onions, and roasted peppers on Italian bread. Served with choice of French fries or a garden salad
Shaved ribeye steak, topped with cheddar cheese, jalapeños, tomatoes, sautéed onions, roasted peppers, & Chipotle mayo on toasted Italian bread. Served with choice of french fries or a garden salad
Our take on two classic melts all in one! Savory ham & pastrami, melty American & Swiss cheese, pickled onions, pickles dressed in our house made spicy honey mustard and toasted to perfection!
crispy chicken tossed in buffalo sauce topped with mozzarella cheese, sautéed onions, and roasted peppers on Italian bread. Served with choice of french fries or a garden salad
Wraps
served with choice of french fries or a garden salad
Crispy buffalo chicken, lettuce, tomato, jalapeños and cheddar served with choice of french fries or a garden salad
Side Pieces Lunch
*Gluten Free
Shake It Till You Make It
Soft Drinks
24 oz. cup of real fruit blended to a thick consistency
Day Drinking
champagne and fruit juice
prosecco and fruit juice
Go Bougie
Brunch Cocktails
Cotton Candy filled cup with a LaMarca bottle
Frozen Orange Juice with Tequila on topped with topped Grenadine.
Blue Raspberry & Tequila Cocktail
Red Wine pureed with raspberries, blueberries, & Strawberries frozen into a berry boozy slushy
Brunch Brews
6% ABV | A NEIPA brewed with Columbus and Mosaic hops. A subtle dank and dreamy haze brings a slight pine and tropic profile
Nip It In The Butt
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Location
1000 Hall of Fame Avenue, Springfield MA 01105
Gallery
