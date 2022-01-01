Go
Paso's Pizza Kitchen East

Come in and enjoy!

1467 Creston Rd

Popular Items

Hot Wing 8pc$13.50
Wings your way! Traditional or boneless with your choice of Buffalo, BBQ, Teriyaki, Kung Pao sauce, or plain.
Garden Salad$7.50
Iceburg lettuce, tomatoes, carrots, celery, red onions, olives, broccoli, cauliflower, cheese, and croutons with your choice of dressing.
Make it a large for $3.00
Cheese - Personal$8.00
Cheese - Large$17.00
Calzone$11.50
Red sauce with mozzarella, and your choice of any two pizza toppings.
Cheese - Medium$15.00
Ranch
Soda$2.25
Asiago Cheese Twists$5.50
Our house-made pizza dough with a twist of asiago and parmesan cheese, garlic and white sauce served with a side of marinara and ranch.
Cheese Garlic Bread$6.00

Location

1467 Creston Rd

Paso Robles CA

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

