The Iron Oaks
Come in and enjoy!
3800 GLENWOOD RD SUITE 120
Location
3800 GLENWOOD RD SUITE 120
Raleigh NC
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
Sushi Mon
Come on in and enjoy!
Crabtree Ale House New
Come in and enjoy!
Glenwood Grill
Southern Low Country cooking in the heart of Raleigh!
PLEASE NOTE - USING GIFT CARDS FOR ONLINE TO GO ORDERS DOES
NOT WORK AT THIS TIME.
TO VIEW DESIRED MENU PLEASE CHOOSE AN APPROPRIATE PICKUP TIME
Aladdin's Eatery
Aladdin's Eatery North Hills