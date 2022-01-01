Fire Wings El Paseo
Come in and Enjoy
1010 El Paseo de Saratoga
Popular Items
Location
1010 El Paseo de Saratoga
San Jose CA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:45 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:45 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:45 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:45 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:45 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:45 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:45 pm
Nearby restaurants
Mextizo Restaurant & Cantina
Come in and enjoy!
Jamba
Jamba Juice
Forthright Oyster Bar & Kitchen
Forthright Oyster Bar and Kitchen is a neighborhood urban eatery focused on sustainable seafood dishes, craft cocktails & wines from around the world.
Super Duper Burgers
Fast food burgers. Slow food values.