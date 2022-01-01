Go
Folino's Pizza - Williston

From scratch, wood-fired pizza

129 Market Street, Unit 5

Popular Items

Large, Make Your Own$16.00
Make your own masterpiece!
All make your owns are defaulted as red sauce base with shredded mozzarella unless you choose differently.
Wood Fired Chicken Wings, 12$20.00
Fiddlehead brined, wood-fire smoked, bone-in wings.
Large, 11. The BK Special$21.50
tomato sauce base, mozzarella cheese, basil, caramelized onions, pepperoni.
Large, 1. Cheese$16.00
tomato sauce base, mozzarella cheese.
Wood Fired Chicken Wings, 6$10.00
Fiddlehead brined, wood-fire smoked, bone-in wings.
Caesar Salad, Single$8.00
chopped romaine lettuce, fresh parmesan, wood fired croutons, house made Caesar dressing.
House Salad, Single$8.00
local greens, carrots, beets, radishes, snowpeas, choice of goat or feta cheese and our housemade balsamic vinaigrette. * vegetables can change, subject to seasonality
Large, 5. Margherita$19.50
tomato sauce base, basil, fresh buffalo mozzarella, grana padano
Large, 3. Pepperoni$18.50
tomato sauce base, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni.
Small, 1. Cheese$12.00
tomato sauce base, mozzarella cheese.

Location

Williston VT

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
